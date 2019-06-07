|
|
Walter Donald Girvin
05/31/2019
On the evening of Friday, May 31st, Walter Donald Girvin of Daytona Beach passed away at the age of 92. Walter was born in St. Augustine, Florida to mother Jesse Margaret Cox (Girvin) and father Ira L. Cox in 1927. Stepson to Robert Haines Girvin, Jr., and a loving brother to Ira "Buster", Jerry and Peggy. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 during WWII and was sent to Camp Pendleton for preparations for deployment to the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, which were occupied by enemy forces. After his tour he returned to Florida and became a U.S. Merchant Marine. Walter graduated from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida in 1954. Upon completing his bachelor's degree, Walter went on to serve 4 years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. National Guard. During his National Guard days, Walter started his long-time career at Florida Power and Light as an accountant for the planning department. He married the love of his life, Gladys Faye Guthric, in 1951 and together raised two beautiful children, Michael Scott and Leslie (Sissy) Carol. Walter was an avid collector of historic memorabilia, a lover of the outdoors, and always had a soft spot for animals (especially squirrels). He was also a devout Christian, a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, where he served as an usher for many years and participated in many mission trips to Havre, Montana and Panama. Walter will always be known for his wonderful sense of humor, dedication to helping others, and being the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend he could have been. Walter is preceded in death by his mother, Jesse Margaret Girvin; father, Ira L. Cox; brother Ira L. Cox; wife Gladys Girvin; son, Michael S. Girvin; and daughter, Leslie (Sissy) Girvin. He is survived by his granddaughter Ashley Girvin Brown; his son-in-law Ian Hunter; his daughter-in-law Tammy MacIsaac; and his great granddaughter Samantha Brown. A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Deland on Tuesday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 L.P.G.A. Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019