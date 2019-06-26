|
Walter Francis Hayes
June 22, 2019
Walter Francis Hayes of Edgewater, Florida, passed away on June 22, 2019 at the age of 84 years. A native of Long Island, New York, Walter attended Villanova University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at Sperry as an Engineer and moved to Grumman Northrup in the 1970s where he retired after over 35 years of service with positions of increasing responsibility, including negotiating and executing large contracts for aviation equipment for the Navy. Walter was the President of the Long Island Sport Car Association and enjoyed working on, and racing cars. He later dedicated himself to volunteering for Youth Programs in the Police Boys Club of Oyster Bay and East Norwich, including President of that organization. He especially loved to coach and watch his children participating in sports, including football, basketball, track and field and softball. In addition, he volunteered with Catholic Outreach programs. Some of his favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR races and sitting on the beach and baking in the sun. One of the greatest gifts he gave to his family was the sharing of his deep faith and love of God. He is survived by his wife Jeffeny, who helped keep him young, and later lovingly cared for his illnesses. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Hayes, who Walter took great care of during her terminal illness. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Tommy Murphy. Walter is survived by his children, Terri (Joe), Alison (Tom), Chris (Lauren) and Valerie (Bob). Walter had 10 grandchildren: James & Thomas O'Leary; Jack & Emily Murphy; Kyle & Michael Hayes; and Amanda, Ray, Maggie Scanlan. A Celebration of Life will be held 6 – 8 PM, Monday, July 1 at the Edgewater Landing Club House in Edgewater, FL. A Mass of Resurrection for Walter will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 2 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL, with Father Patrick officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Walter can be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 26 to June 30, 2019