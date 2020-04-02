|
|
Walter H. Kuhrt Jr.
June 26, 1934 - March 30, 2020
Walter H. Kuhrt Jr., New Smyrna Beach, FL, age 85, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Monday March 30, 2020. Walter was born June 26, 1934 in Colon, Panama. He was pre-deceased by his parents Walter Herman Kuhrt, Sr. and Helen Brock Kuhrt, sister Betty (Kuhrt) Color, daughter Kathy Helen Kuhrt. Walter is survived by his children Steven Michael Kuhrt, Elyse Darlene (Drawdy) Kuhrt, Michelle Mari Kuhrt; his grandchildren Christopher Kuhrt, Brittney Kuhrt Wood, Lauren Drawdy Dabney, Tina Mallory, Annalesha Kuhrt, Leah Drawdy Lessard; his great grandchildren Gabriel Huffer, Evan Rhoades, Lily Kuhrt, Patience Mowery, Reese Wood, Rowan Wood, Declan Dabney.
Walter was a graduate of NC State University (BS) with a prominent career as a Civil Engineer. Prior to owning his own engineering firm in Orlando, Kuhrt & Associates, Walter served in various roles in Orange County Florida including Interim County Engineer. Walter enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and the world. He was a true sportsman and his passions were snow skiing, fishing and sailing. He loved living on the water and sailing the open seas. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our community, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020