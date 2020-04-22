Home

Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Walter L. Dobbins Jr.

Walter L. Dobbins Jr. Obituary
Walter L. Dobbins, Jr.
April 16, 2020
Walter L. Dobbins Jr. 79, of Ormond Beach passed away peacefully April 16, 2020. Son of the late Walter L. and Laura Kelley Dobbins, Walter grew up on the Lenox Avenue beach approach and graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1958. He received a degree in mathematics from Guilford College where he met his wife Dorothy Raines Dobbins. After retiring from the City of Holly Hill Water Department, Walter pursued his many interests, including gardening, astronomy, electronics, and religions. He was very active in Tibetan Buddhist groups in Florida and other states, and was a member of the UU Congregation of Ormond Beach. Walter was predeceased by his brother, Patrick K. Dobbins. He is survived by his wife and children, W. Lee Dobbins III (Karen) and Heather D. Wells (Michael); grandchildren, Colin and Allison Dobbins; his sister, Annie Dachille (Frank), and by nieces, a nephew, great nieces and nephews, and by many friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
