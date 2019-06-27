Home

May 17, 1938 - June 26, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Walter Lee Browning, 81, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 26, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, June 28) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Browning was born on May 17, 1938 in Daytona Beach, Florida to the late Selley and Willie Henson Browning. He was a graduate of the former Campbell Street High School and attended Savannah State University. He was employed as a Concrete Driver and Finisher. He enjoyed fishing, horses, softball and was an avid fan of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Florida Gators. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Norma Browning; two sons: Walter Lee Browning, Jr., Christopher Crawford; four daughters: Tonya Browning-Smith, Sheila Browning, Angela Browning, Pamela Crawford; three brothers: Carl Browning, Donald Browning, James Browning; a sister: Eddie Ruth Browning; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019
