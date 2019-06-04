|
Walter Loreal Sheffield, JR.
03/16/1942 - 05/30/2019
Walter Loreal Sheffield, JR., was born March 16, 1942, to Geneva and the late Walter L. Sheffield in Live Oak, FL. He attended the public schools in Volusia County and joined the US Army in 1966, where he earned his GED and served thirteen years before retirement. Those he leaves behind with us: his wife, Carolyn Harvey Sheffield, Daytona Beach; mother, Geneva L. Loper, Daytona Beach; three sons and two daughters, Daytona Beach; two brothers, Terry Sheffield (Latoya), North Carolina and Joel Andrew Loper, Daytona Beach; five sisters, Tracy Sheffield, New York, Joneva Loper, Daytona Beach, Jennifer L. Adams (Henry), Orlando, FL, Jannette F. Loper, Ft. Washington, MD, Jessica L. Green, Daytona Beach; brother –in-law, Willie B. Harvey (Rosa), Daytona Beach; sister-in-law, Katie M. Speed, Daytona Beach; a host of grands, nieces, nephews and friends, and the love of his life, "Pooh". Family visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home from 5:00PM-7:00PM. The home going celebration will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 12:00PM. Interment service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 11:00AM. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements and professional services.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019