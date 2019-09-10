Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sheffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Loreal Sheffield Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Loreal Sheffield Jr. Obituary
Walter Loreal Sheffield, JR.
03/16/1942 - 05/30/2019
The family of the late Walter L. Sheffield Jr. wishes to acknowledge the many words of comfort expressed by telephone calls and text messages. Also, we are very appreciative of the cards, flowers, food and expressions of love. We are so thankful for eveything you all have done to console our hearts and to the highest gratitude.
Thank you all so very much with all our love,
The Sheffield and Loper family.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now