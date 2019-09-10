|
|
Walter Loreal Sheffield, JR.
03/16/1942 - 05/30/2019
The family of the late Walter L. Sheffield Jr. wishes to acknowledge the many words of comfort expressed by telephone calls and text messages. Also, we are very appreciative of the cards, flowers, food and expressions of love. We are so thankful for eveything you all have done to console our hearts and to the highest gratitude.
Thank you all so very much with all our love,
The Sheffield and Loper family.
