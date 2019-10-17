|
|
Walter Pritchet
Jan. 25, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2019
Walter Pritchet, 76, Palm Coast, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 at Advent Health Hospice, Orange City. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 25, 1943. He was married to his wife, Dorothy, for 55 years. He worked as an electrical engineer at IBM Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY for 30 years, before retiring to Palm Coast. He was a member of the Mahopac Falls Fire Dept in NY and served as treasurer for 22 years. He also served on the Town of Carmel Zoning Board for several years. After moving to Palm Coast 25 years ago, he enjoyed his time playing tennis, his poker nights and Monday nights out with the guys. Most of all, he loved the time he spent with his grandsons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Robert and daughter-in-law Kerri; grandsons, Ryan and Jason; his brother, William; brother-in-law, William Brown and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019