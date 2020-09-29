1/1
Wanda Fay Hajdin
1932 - 2020
Wanda F. Hajdin, 88 a long-time resident of Ormond Beach died Friday September 25, 2020 with her children by her side. Wanda was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 8, 1932 to the late Harry Epperson and Geneva Prather. Wanda lived in Kentucky, Parma, Ohio, and Marietta, Georgia before settling in Ormond Beach, Florida with her family in 1980.
Ms. Hajdin worked as a CNA in home health care before her retirement. She was a longtime member of the WIBC and spent many years teaching youth bowling. Ms. Hajdin loved Atlanta Braves baseball and always enjoyed watching games. She was an animal lover and cherished her pets.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Earl "Gig" Hajdin. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Crutcher (Jack) of Rineyville, Kentucky and her son, Douglas Hajdin (Stephanie) of Ormond Beach. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Kimberly Frakes and Shana Frakes
She will be greatly missed.
A private family service will take place at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
