Wanda Hart
August 5, 2020
Wanda Hart, 71, a resident of South Daytona, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Harold and Eva Hart, Wanda moved to the Daytona Beach area as an infant. She attended the local schools, graduating from Mainland High, Class of '67. As a teen, Wanda loved skim boarding and the local beaches, she was a Ford Mustang fan, enjoyed sewing and making quilts, and loved all holidays, especially Thanksgiving; but above all she loved her family and cherished the time she would get to spend with them. She will be dearly missed and held close to the heart by each of them. Wanda is survived by her two sisters: Alesia Gibbs and Madeline Evans; her two brothers: Randy Hart and William Hart, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Wanda's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared on our website: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
