Wanda Jones
March 27, 2020
Wanda Jones passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at her residence at Brookdale DeLand supported by the caring staff of Brookdale and Vitas Hospice. Wanda was beautiful, strong and determined and was loved by all. We will celebrate her life each day. Born in Chicago to her Polish parents John and Mary Kozimor, she was the second of five beautiful siblings. Wanda worked as a manufacturing supervisor and later as a customer service assistant manager. She was married to her wonderful husband Robert E. Jones for forty five years until his death in 1993. They had two children, Sandra and Robert. Wanda was a very devout Catholic and a proud fan of the Chicago White Sox, Cubs and Bears. She also enjoyed NASCAR, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was predeceased by parents, her husband Bob and her sisters and brothers, Eleanor, Jeanette, John and Andrew. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Howard) Bessonette and her son, Robert; nieces and nephews, and her special angels, Adam and Stephanie Ching and their families. She will have a private Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church in DeLand. She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or to Vitas Hospice at vitascommunityconnection.org.
