Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:15 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Wanda "Sue" Stoddart

Wanda "Sue" Stoddart Obituary
Wanda "Sue" Stoddart
December 2, 2019
Wanda "Sue" Stoddart, age 73, passed away peacefully in her home, December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Cleveland, TN to the late DM and Etta Stone Cross. She worked for many years in the Banking and Funeral industry. Sue will be remembered for her sense of humor and how she loved life and everything in it. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Keith) Peck, grandchildren, Keri Cain, Brandon Gunn and Jamey Plemons and great grandchildren, Peyton Cain, Landon and Cambryn Nation, and Abel Gunn, a sister, Patricia Scruggs, nephew Mark (Kelly) Scruggs, niece Michelle Deliman, great nephew, Jonathon Deliman, great niece, Lauren Deliman, aunt, Anna Jean Smith, and special lifetime friends Clarence and Pat Harris and Suzanne Massie. She will be missed by numerous loving family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, John Stoddart, and son, Jamey Plemons. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona beginning at 12:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 1:15pm followed by internment at Daytona Memorial Park.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
