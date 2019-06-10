|
|
Wanda Sue Claffey
04/28/1944 - 06/06/2019
Wanda Sue Claffey, 75 of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly a Rushville and Orange resident passed away on June 6, 2019 in Florida. She was born on April 28, 1944 in Laurel County, KY to the late James and Edna (Taylor) Davis. She was a 1962 graduate of Rushville High School. Wanda married James Claffey on March 24, 1991 and he survives. Wanda lived her early life in Rushville and Orange moving to Florida in 1986.She was an owner and operator of the H&R Block in Cambridge City and a supervisor for The Village Pantry and several convenience stores for 17 years. Wanda was a member of the Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and listening to music. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Greer of New Castle; daughters, Peggy (John) Manos of Palm Coast, FL, Jayne (Billy) Keller of Cape Coral, FL, and Angela (Rob) Gerardi of Chula Vista, CA; brothers, James E. Davis of Palm Coast, FL, Donald Davis of Orange, Paul (Donna) Davis of Franklin; sisters, Doris Roberts of Connersville, Darlene (Charlie) Miller of Rushville, Carolyn (Steve) Hundley of Rushville, Gail (Jerry) Lobenthal of Bloomington, and Vickie (Gerald Fields) Davis of Rushville. She will also be missed by her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Wanda was precede in death by her infant brother, Carl Wayne Davis, daughter, Cecile Sweet, two sisters, Shirley Yocum and Betty Baker and nephew, Austin "Matt" Matthew Davis. Services will be held at 1PM in Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Thursday June, 13, 2019 with Pastor Mike Coyle presiding. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 11 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held in Orange North Cemetery. Moster Mortuary is entrusted to services for Wanda.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 10 to June 11, 2019