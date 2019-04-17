|
|
Wanda Wingfield
04/08/2019
A Memorial Service for Wanda Wingfield will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Wanda was born in Albany, Georgia to the late Willie Wingfield, Sr. and Mattie Wingfield. She moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1957. Wanda graduated from Mainland Senior High with the class of 1975. She loved caring for those with intellectual disabilities. Her passions were spending time with her family, cooking, eating crabs, and going to garage sales. She leaves to cherish her memory: mother Mattie Wingfield; daughter Tonya Rone; brother Charles Wingfield (Deborah); sister Deann Wingfield; sister-in-law Cassandra Wingfield; grandchildren: Marquette O'Neal and Kayvon Lee; a very special friend Mr. Lonnie Brockington and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019