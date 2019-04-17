Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Wingfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Wingfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Wingfield Obituary
Wanda Wingfield
04/08/2019
A Memorial Service for Wanda Wingfield will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach. Wanda was born in Albany, Georgia to the late Willie Wingfield, Sr. and Mattie Wingfield. She moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1957. Wanda graduated from Mainland Senior High with the class of 1975. She loved caring for those with intellectual disabilities. Her passions were spending time with her family, cooking, eating crabs, and going to garage sales. She leaves to cherish her memory: mother Mattie Wingfield; daughter Tonya Rone; brother Charles Wingfield (Deborah); sister Deann Wingfield; sister-in-law Cassandra Wingfield; grandchildren: Marquette O'Neal and Kayvon Lee; a very special friend Mr. Lonnie Brockington and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now