Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Lee Pope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Lee Pope Obituary
Warren Lee Pope
November 14, 1939 - April 6, 2020
Warren Lee Pope, Jr. of Port Orange, FL passed away suddenly at Halifax Hospital Port Orange on April 6, 2020. Warren was born November 14, 1939 in New Haven, CT to Warren Lee Pope, Sr. And Olga Konopacke Pope. Hew spent many years in the automotive field and was an expert in restoration of antique autos and motorcycles. He is survived by his wife, Betsy and two sons Warren Lee Pope III (Jill) of Meriden, CT and John Michael Pope of Edgewater, FL He is also survived by brother, Arthur Pope of Old Saybrook, CT and sister Diane Richard of Guilford, CT as well as several nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by parents Warren and Olga and brother Robert. Contributions in Warren's memory may be made to Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -