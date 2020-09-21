1/1
Warren Otis "Pee Wee" Miles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Otis "Pee Wee" Miles
September 16, 2020
Warren Otis "Pee Wee" Miles, 76, died at his home in Seville on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
He was born a twin and his parents dubbed his brother "Big Boy" and Warren was given the nick name "Pee Wee" which stuck with him his entire life. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Seville. He was a fern grower and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing and would never miss a NASCAR race.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Miles, Michael Miles, Randy Miles, Daniel Miles and Matthew Miles; Brothers, Ralph Alan Miles and William Lee Miles; Step daughter, Stephanie Warner and Laura Lucas; step son, Charles Lucas; Thirteen grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Seville from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wesley Price officiating. Burial will follow in Seville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggs Funeral Home - Crescent City
402 Cypress Ave
Crescent City, FL 32112
(386) 698-1621
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved