Warren Otis "Pee Wee" Miles

September 16, 2020

Warren Otis "Pee Wee" Miles, 76, died at his home in Seville on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He was born a twin and his parents dubbed his brother "Big Boy" and Warren was given the nick name "Pee Wee" which stuck with him his entire life. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Seville. He was a fern grower and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing and would never miss a NASCAR race.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Miles, Michael Miles, Randy Miles, Daniel Miles and Matthew Miles; Brothers, Ralph Alan Miles and William Lee Miles; Step daughter, Stephanie Warner and Laura Lucas; step son, Charles Lucas; Thirteen grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Seville from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wesley Price officiating. Burial will follow in Seville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.



