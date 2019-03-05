|
Warren W. "Bogie" Dongoske
03/02/2019
Warren W. "Bogie" Dongoske, 80, of Palm Coast, died peacefully March 2, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Dongoske was born in Minneapolis, MN., a son of Emil Carl & Edith Elizabeth Thorsen Dongoske. He grew up in Wayzata, MN., where he enjoyed duck hunting with friends. He graduated Wayzanta High School, then enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served our Country for two years, then was honorably discharged. Following his discharge he returned to Minnesota, and began his career as an Engineering Inspector. In 1980, he and his family moved to Flagler Beach, there he worked for ITT. From there, he worked for the City of Ormond Beach and the City of Palm Coast as an Engineer Inspector then retired. After retirement, he enjoyed golfing, going to car shows, and was an avid Minnesota Viking Fan. Warren was a very kind, quiet, friendly person, always smiling, and he will we be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, the former Sonya Tomkiw, whom he married February 22, 1993. He is also survived by his son from his previous marriage, Andrew Dongoske of Ormond Beach, and his sister, Geraldine Angier of Wadena, MN. Funeral services will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in Warren's name to AdventHealth Hospice, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL 32164 or, The National Pancreas Foundation 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814
