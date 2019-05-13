|
Warren W. Schwulst
05/02/2019
Warren W. Schwulst, 98, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. Mr. Schwulst was born on February 11, 1921 in Gilman, Illinois, to Carl F. Schwulst, Sr., and Cornelia (Wiegand) and was raised in Bloomington, IL. In 1945-1946 he served in the Japanese Occupation as a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corp. Warren married Anna Jane (Wilcox) on May 1, 1945, in McLean, Illinois while on military leave. After military service, he graduated in 1947 from the University of Illinois with a degree in Architectural Engineering. Warren dedicated his career to the family business in Bloomington, IL, changing its name to Schwulst Building Center. In 1979 he became an Illinois licensed architect and in 1983, the company's president. Warren and Anne raised their five children in Bloomington, IL, and in 1992 they moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Warren and his beloved wife were married 61 years before she died in 2007. Their friends in Sugar Mill Country Club were an important part of their lives. His family is grateful to his two caregivers who stayed with him the last three years of his life. He will be remembered as one who cared deeply about his family, had a sense of humor, and believed that a person should nurture his or her faith in God. On Monday, May 20, 2019 a memorial service and burial will be held at the Funk's Grove Chapel and Cemetery, McLean, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2019