Wayne A. Wagner
Aug. 9, 1961 - Nov. 14, 2019
Wayne A. Wagner was born Aug 9th, 1961 in Miami, FL to Bill and Connie Wagner. He passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, FL. He lives on through his wife Mary, son Cody and two daughters, Taylor and Mattie. He will be missed by his father Bill and mother Connie, his brother Joseph and sister Debbie. He will be missed also by his nephews, Doug, Danny and Brandon and his nieces Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and Emily. Wayne Wagner lived his life with generosity for others and pride for himself and family. He was the type of man who was always there to help others. He was always there to support his children in all their endeavors. He was the man you could count on to not only be there but to be there with a wonderful disposition. He made those around him laugh and smile. He left us with so much love to still give. Wayne Wagner will be missed but his children will still strive to make him proud. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm. Online condolences and memories may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019