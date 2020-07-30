Wayne BosticMay 13, 1937 - July 13, 2020Wayne Bostic was an incredibly loving, caring, and understanding son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his two children, Becky (husband Noel Salvanera) and Greg (wife Sue) Bostic; four grandchildren, Alexis, Christian, Danielle, and Grace Salvanera, and his sister Ruth Bostic Higdon, and many nieces and nephews. While Wayne accomplished much in his life on this earth, the most memorable, is the impact he had on those around him. Wayne helped anyone he could, even if they didn't ask for it; he was constantly willing to lend a hand or just kind words. Wayne's actions impacted so many people around him, and undoubtedly changed lives. Wayne was a veteran in the United States Army Reserve, however most will remember the lives Wayne changed through the YMCA, where he not only succeeded personally but also opened the doors for so many other people in the future. Wayne served as the first director of the Brainard Tennessee YMCA and managed and ran the camp at Fuller Ridge Tennessee, where he also served as the YMCA Physical and Youth Director. His biggest impact through the YMCA however, would be in the Daytona Beach area. Wayne served as the CEO of the Daytona Beach General YMCA from 1972 to 1998 and was absolutely instrumental in the building and success of the Ormond Beach, Crescent City, Port Orange, New Smyrna Beach, and Palm Coast YMCA's. He was personally responsible for creating and establishing the first exercise program that would save and help countless handicap and stroke patients. Although all of Wayne's hard work can be seen through the many lives he touched, it can also be seen in the numerous awards he received. He was awarded the Honor of the Knight of Knot Hole for his work with youth baseball in the Chattanooga area. He also received the Halifax Medical Center Foundation Humanitarian Award and was recognized for his 26+ years of leadership, development, management, and growth of the YMCA and its service in the Greater Daytona Beach Area. Wayne is preceded in his death by his wife, Sylvia Gail Gordy Bostic; parents Leck and Frela Bostic, and siblings Georgia Bostic Thompson, Henry Bostic, Clarence Bostic, Olan Bostic, Rolan Bostic, Claude Bostic, Junior Bostic, Lloyd Bostic and George Bostic. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Wayne Bostic will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at 6PM at the Ormond Beach Family YMCA (500 Sterthaus Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32174).