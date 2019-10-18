|
Wayne Mitchell
October 15, 2019
Wayne Mitchell of Daytona Beach, FL, went to Heaven unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2019. Wayne, originally from Ridgewood, NJ was the youngest child of Howard and Marion Mitchell. In his youth, he was an avid surfer and boater, enjoying his parents summer residences in Sea Girt and Spring Lake, NJ. As an adult, Wayne owned a successful construction company in Monmouth County, NJ, before retiring to Wellington and then Ormond Beach, FL. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marion Mitchell and by his sister, Audrey, who passed before his birth. Wayne is survived by his three loving college aged triplet sons: Ryan Mitchell, Justin Mitchell, Brendan Mitchell, and by Barbara Mitchell-Redline, his compassionate ex-wife and the mother of his children, all of Ormond Beach, FL. Also surviving are older brothers, Craig Mitchell (Tom) of Atlantis, FL and Randall Mitchell (Kathleen) of Oceanport, NJ; his Uncle Edward Van Ostenbridge, Wyckoff, NJ, and many dear cousins, nephews and niece who all mourn his passing. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association by phone at 1-800-diabetes.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019