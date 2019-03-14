|
Wayne Terrence Allen
03/15/1970 - 03/09/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Wayne Terrence Allen, 48, Daytona Bch., who passed on March 9, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Mar 15) at RJ Gainous Funeral home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mr. Allen was born on March 15, 1970 to Oakie and Winona Allen in Daytona Bch. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church. He attended the public schools of Volusia County and was a 1989 graduate of Mainland High School. He worked briefly at a local movie theater and attended Daytona Beach Community College. He entered this world with some challenges, but he defied the odds and lived his life to the best of his ability. He loved to read, anything from the bible to novels and biographies. He enjoyed music, especially old school hip hop, watching documentaries, movies and his favorite daytime TV shows. He formed strong bonds within his neighborhood and was often the go to person for his family members on the well-being of neighbors and neighborhood events. He is survived by his mother: Winona Allen; brothers: Carl McCoy, Willie McCoy (Linda) and Oakie Allen (Anika); a host of other family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019