Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Williamson


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Williamson Obituary
Wayne Williamson
09/07/1945 - 04/09/2019
Wayne Williamson, 73 of DeLand passed away April 9, 2019 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 7, 1945 and served in the United States Army. Wayne retired from the Volusia County utility department after 25 years of service. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren, gardening and he loved his faithful dogs. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Tori; son Jai Williamson (Pamela); daughter Kai Lloyd (Richard); brothers Ralph Williamson (Theresa), Larry Gene Williamson (Evfon); Randall Williamson and Eddie Grant; sisters Geneva Abercrombie and Genova Abercrombie; grandchildren Greyson and Sadler Williamson, Maci and Maia Lloyd and Kase Proulx and several nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Friday, April 12th from 5-7pm at the Wayne Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Volusia Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.