Wayne Williamson
09/07/1945 - 04/09/2019
Wayne Williamson, 73 of DeLand passed away April 9, 2019 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 7, 1945 and served in the United States Army. Wayne retired from the Volusia County utility department after 25 years of service. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren, gardening and he loved his faithful dogs. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Tori; son Jai Williamson (Pamela); daughter Kai Lloyd (Richard); brothers Ralph Williamson (Theresa), Larry Gene Williamson (Evfon); Randall Williamson and Eddie Grant; sisters Geneva Abercrombie and Genova Abercrombie; grandchildren Greyson and Sadler Williamson, Maci and Maia Lloyd and Kase Proulx and several nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Friday, April 12th from 5-7pm at the Wayne Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Volusia Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019