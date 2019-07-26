|
Sergeant Major Welton Theiry Roper, Sr., USA, Retired
April 28, 1944 - July 22, 2019
A Memorial Services for Mr. Welton Theiry Roper, Sr., affectionately known as "Pop", who passed on July 23, 2019, will be 11 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. A Wake Service will be from 5-7 PM, today (Mon, July 29) at RJ Gainous Funeral home. Mr. Roper was born on April 28, 1944 to the late Helen Roper Johnson and Alphonso Johnson in Daytona Bch. He attended Turie T. Elementary, Campbell High School and later earned a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida. He joined the US Army and served his country honorably. He received several medals including the Bronze Star for his bravery during the Vietnam War. He retired after 26 years as a Sergeant Major and worked as a probation officer. He later became an entrepreneur with several business endeavors. He was also a Mason and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He was preceded in death by siblings; Ruth Smart, Pamela Floyd, Micheal Johnson and Winston Johnson. He is survived by his daughters: Keisha Leonardo (Chad), Leland, NC, Weltia Williamson (Kevin), High Point, NC; son: Welton Jr., Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren: Derek, Kayli, Amora, Trinity, and Winter; siblings: Marjorie Johnson, Audrey Johnson, Karen Johnson, and Lovely May Butts; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Share condolences at [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 26 to July 29, 2019