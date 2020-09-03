1/1
Wenda Gail Williams
1963 - 2020
Wenda Gail Williams
May 13, 1963 - August 27, 2020
Wenda Gail Williams, 57, of Daytona Beach, Florida, transitioned from this life on August 27, 2020. Wenda was born on May 13, 1963 in O'Brien, Florida to Lillie Bell Sherman and Milton Wiggins (deceased). Known as Mother, Mama Dukes, Nana, Autie, Wife, and Daughter, Wenda touched the lives of countless students and individuals that met her. She loved life and always saw the best in everyone even if they could not see it themselves. She spent over 30 years working at Bethune-Cookman University as Executive Administrative Assistant to the Dean in the College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics. She also earned her bachelors degree in religious studies in 2008. She leaves to honor her earthly memory a loving husband of over 36 years, James C. Williams Jr., three (3) children Kevin Sherman (Farrah), Dr. James Michael Williams, Natasha Nicole "Nikki" Williams, and one (1) adopted son Tyrone McCarthy. A loving mother, Lillie Bell Wiggins. One (1) sister Felicia Wiggins and three (3) brothers Milton Wiggins, Danny Wiggins (Nan), and Donny Wiggins (Dione). Also, included are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Wenda is proceeded in death by Milton Wiggins, Sr. and Rod Wiggins. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the spouse, James C. Williams, Jr. Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 from 11am until 1pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. Please protect yourself and others as masks and social distancing will be required upon entry into the chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
