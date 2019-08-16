Home

Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
Wendi Gaudette


1949 - 2019
Wendi Gaudette Obituary
Wendi Gaudette
July 3, 1949 - August 16, 2019
Wendi Gaudette, 70, Edgewater, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Wendi was born in Elkhorn, WI and moved to Edgewater seven years ago from Darien, WI. She was an Intensive Care and Emergency Room Registered Nurse for 38 years before her retirement and enjoyed singing and making jewelry. Survivors include her husband, Larry; her mother, Delores "Dee" Boviall of Delavan, WI; two nieces, Rachelle "Dolly" (Kelly) Heger of Afton, WI and Michelle "Peanuts" (Dion) Maynard of Delavan; one sister, Donna Grace of Monticello, IN and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Boviall. Visitation will be from 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel, Edgewater. Graveside funeral service will be 10 AM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with Rev. Francis P. Nelson, C.Ss.R., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, officiating.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
