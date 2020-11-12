Wendy Ellen Slaughter Hahn
08/05/1974 - 11/08/2020
Wendy Ellen Slaughter Hahn,46, passed away on November 8, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Wendy's journey began on August 5, 1974 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born to Margaret Hunter and Charles K. Slaughter, III. She was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She was an even more exceptional mother to her 2 children - Scott and Carrington.
Wendy had a heart for connecting with others. Her work touched so many whether she directed your call at Hawaiian Tropic, served you a cup of coffee at Starbucks, taught your child at a Child's Garden Preschool, found you a seat at Flap Jack Johnny's or assisted your child as a paraprofessional at Seabreeze High School. She loved nature, knew all the secret squirrel paths in town, and cared without measure for her people. Her generosity of spirit goes without measure.
She is survived by her mother Margaret, children Scott and Carrington, nephews Chuck and Caleb, and grandfather C.K. Slaughter Jr. She joins her father Charles, her brother Chuck, her step- sister Nicole and her beloved dogs Taz, Rosco and Jax in Heaven.
Her life was a blessing, her memory is a treasure, she is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure!
A celebration of her life will be held on November 19, 2020 at 10 AM at Lighthouse – Christ Presbyterian Church 1035 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me was set up by her Angel Team to support her family during this time of transition. Donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/y5s2vg
or support her caring team at Ormond Beach Hospice with a donation.