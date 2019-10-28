|
|
Werner Passarge
09/27/1931 - 10/24/2019
After a long and courageous fight against MDS Cancer, Werner passed on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helga, their two sons and their wives Frank (Ruth) and Ron (Pam) Passarge. He is also survived by his sisters, Lilli, Regina, Hanna, Gundel and Melitta. He was blessed with adoring and successful grandchildren Matthew, Cassandra, Michael and Tyler.
Werner and his five sisters, along with his mother and father, relocated from East Prussia to West Germany during the last few months of WWII. The family spent a number of years in their displaced home before emigrating to the USA in 1952. They were inspired by the site of the Statue of Liberty and settled in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania working the land of their American sponsors until saving enough money to start their own farm.
Werner dutifully registered for the draft within six months of his arrival in the states and was drafted into the US Army three months later. He became an Army MP and was stationed in Germany where he met his future wife, Helga. This was the beginning of their 65+ year love affair.
After Werner was honorably discharged from the Army, he became a Police Officer for the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. He eventually the Office in Charge of the Boating Safety and Education before he retired from a very successful career in D.C.
His family spent many happy years in the Nations Capital before moving to Palm Coast, Florida in 2004. Werner was an avid boater who spent thousands of hours on his favorite boat the "Prussian Pride." This generous and caring man will sorely be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at the Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach, Florida 32136, on Friday November 1, 2019 at 2:00PM followed by a small plate celebration at the same location. To honor his life, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at https://fcsf.org/ways-to-help/donate/
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019