Wesley Carr Sr.

November 12, 2020

Wesley Carr Sr. died on Nov 12th. He was the son of the late Ida and Fredrick Carr. He leaves his wife, Virginia Carr; his brother Fredrick H. Carr Jr.; 2 sons Wesley Carr Jr. and Christopher Allen Carr; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. He will be cremated at National Cremation Society. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.



