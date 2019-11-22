|
|
'Wes' Wesley Lawrence Gonzalez
April 19, 1960 - Nov. 15, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of 'Wes' Wesley Lawrence Gonzalez on November 15, 2019. Wes was a lifelong resident of Daytona Beach, Florida. He was a member of Mainland High School class of 1978, a drummer for the stage band, and Band Captain. Wes served honorably in the United States Navy, was a former Volusia County Beach Ranger, and was retired from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wesley Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Colleen; (mother) Katherine; (daughter) Devon and grandson Robert;
(sister) Donna and her family. Wes was happiest when he was fishing and throwing a perfect cast net on his beloved Halifax River. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider donating to oceanconservancy.org/protecting-florida, 4ocean.com, or simply picking up litter as you enjoy Florida's springs, rivers, and beaches. In accordance with Wesley's instructions, he will be cremated and there will be no service. A celebration of Wesley's life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. The family wishes to express profound gratitude to the hospital and staff at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, for their care, concern and valiant efforts for Wesley in his final weeks of life.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019