|
|
Wilbert "Shakey" Williams, Jr.
Oct. 31, 1949 - Dec. 19, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Wilbert "Shakey" Williams, Jr., 70, Daytona Bch, who passed on December 19, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 1 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 in Willacoochee, Georgia. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, December 27) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and 10AM until service time in the chapel on Saturday. Mr. Williams was born on October 31, 1949 to the late Wilbert Williams, Sr. and Katie Mae Williams. He attended Axon County High School in Willacoochee, GA and enjoyed all types of sports. Mr. Williams was employed at Bethune-Cookman College and the LaPlaya Hotel. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Pearlie Mae Williams and a brother George Williams. He is survived by: two sisters: Ida Mae Welch of Jesup, GA, and Patricia Hall of Willacoochee, GA; two brothers: James Williams, Daytona Beach, FL and Jackson Williams (Carolyn) Willacoochee, GA and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019