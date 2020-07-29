Wilbur "Bill" Fricke

2/9/1934 - 7/26/2020

Wilbur Otto "Bill" Fricke, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 26, surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his wife Laura "Lolly", his children, Irene Page (Bruce) of Flagler Beach, Scott Fricke (Ruth) of Orlando, and Carl Fricke (Tami) of South Daytona; his grandchildren, Amber Cook (Ben), Trevor Fricke (Tori), Savannah Fricke, Matthew Fricke, Sarah Fricke, Rachel Fricke, Ryan Page and Landon Page; his great grandchildren, Atticus and Isaac Cook, Delaney and Felicity Fricke, and Sienna Fricke; his brother Glenn (Rose) and his sister, Estelle Mathis. Bill was predeceased by his brother George and sister-in-law May Fricke. Bill was born in Eau Gallie, FL and lived most of his life in Daytona Beach. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy aboard the USS Toledo. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Bill worked for Sears until he retired. He and Lolly were longtime members of the Daytona Beach Boat Club. Bill could fix almost anything and was a "handyman" to his many friends and neighbors. Bill loved being out on the water and being with his family. He had many friends, was deeply loved and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at South Daytona Christian Church on Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 PM. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the church's website and Facebook page. Donations may be made in Bill's name to Halifax Health Hospice, who we are eternally grateful to for their tremendous care during this difficult time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store