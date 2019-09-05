|
Mr. Wilbur "Slim" Heard Carter
07-28-1926 - 08-24-2019
Born in Ojus, Florida, Slim spent his childhood in Daytona Beach and most of his adult life in Ft. Lauderdale before moving to Ormond in 1997. World War II Navy Veteran, Slim loved fishing and spent many hours in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Slim and Diane loved fishing in the St. John's River and it's lakes. He had a unique sense of humor. He is survived by wife, Diane, two stepsons, Michael and James Frazier, daughter-in-law, Jeri, grandson, Joshua and two granddaughters, Kayla and Keira. Two nephews, Guy and Edward. Predeceased by daughter Wanda Lee. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019