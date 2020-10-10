Wilda Strickland Hargett
June 9, 1927 - October 8, 2020
Wilda S. Hargett, 93, of Bunnell, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Trudy, GA on June 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Marcus C. and Sadie S. Strickland. Her parents moved to Favoretta in southern Flagler County when she was six months old. The Strickland Family raised cattle, produced turpentine, and became one of the pioneering large landholders in Florida. Her siblings include Christine (the late Don) Deal of Flagler Beach, the late Odell Clegg and her husband Frank Clegg of Flagler Beach, M.C. Strickland Jr. and his wife Susan of Favoretta and Marvin Strickland and his wife Betty Jo of Favoretta. She attended school in Flagler County and graduated Valedictorian of Bunnell High School Class of l945. Wilda attended the University of Tennessee and completed her college studies in elementary education at Stetson University. She taught school at Bunnell Elementary for many years. She had a love for her students and a desire to see them succeed. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority (a national organization of college women). Sigma Kappa has many philanthropic endeavors with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. Sigma Kappa sisters have a commitment to seek intellectual, spiritual and social enlightenment. Mrs. Hargett was a resident of Bunnell for almost 60 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bunnell, at the original location. She loved music and played the piano and organ for the church services. She also taught Sunday School for children and adults and sang in the choir. She remembers being asked to play for Sunday Services at the age of thirteen, when the regular pianist injured her hand. Later she became a charter member of the Community Baptist Church in Korona, where the members initially held services in the fire station and taught Sunday School in a nearby school bus. Again, she spent many years playing instruments, teaching bible study and singing in the church choir. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Jimmie T. Hargett in March 1972. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army. She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Reavis (the late Mike) of Orlando and Nancy Collins and her husband Fred of Ormond Beach; one son, Tom Hargett of Bunnell; two grandchildren, Chris Miller and his wife Gail and Nicole Squires and her husband Vinton of Orlando; four great grandchildren, Chase and Jared Miller and Alyssa and Megan Squires. Very dear to her heart were many nieces and nephews as well. Her large family was most important to her. Wilda was a lovely, beautiful, and wise woman, for she chose Christ early in her life as her center, her home, her purpose, her example, and her vision. She passed that teaching and wisdom down to her children and they know she had a great reception in heaven. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Princeton Village for their kind and compassionate care during Wilda's stay. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Community Baptist Church, 956 South Old Dixie Hwy., Bunnell 32110 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. A small family Celebration of Life will be held graveside at the Strickland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com
"Online Obituaries". Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.