Wilfred Nelson
1930 - 2020
Wilfred Nelson
Sep. 25, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2020
Date of death August 07, 2020. He was born Wilfred L. Mitchell on September 25, 1930 to Matilda Mitchell in Sanguinetti, Calrendon in Jamaica. After his mother passed when he was a young child, he was adopted by Leslie Nelson. After completing school, he went into carpentry for his trade, which ultimately brought him to America to start his new life. Over his lifetime, he dedicated his life to ministry. He was an ordained minister who religiously visited hospitals, nursing homes, the sick and shut in to pray for and with them. He was able to see countless miracles over decades. He was a vehicle to change lives and inspire people. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: wife of 48 years, Rosa Maxine Nelson; two sons, Wilfred L. Nelson Jr. (Letisha) of West Melbourne, Florida, Dr. John A. Nelson of Daytona Beach, Florida: one granddaughter, Aria Nelson; sister in law, Christine Theresa Davis, sister in law who was like a daughter, Pastor Dorothy Wilson (Raymond), Nephew like a son, Denzil D. Sykes; a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. Funeral services will be held August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Christian Center with a viewing at 10 a.m. Calvary is located at 1687 W. Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, FL. Services entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
