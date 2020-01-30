|
|
Wilfred Richard Desmarais
Oct. 1, 1945 - Jan. 25, 2020
Our Darling Willy has been carried by God's hands to join his Mother, Father, Brothers and Sister in the Kingdom of God's Presence. Born at home in Peekskill, NY to Father Edward Desmarais and Mother Lily (nee Landry). Willy is survived by his Partner for Life, Diane Niemiera, Daughters, Elmina Desmarais of NY and Helena Crafa (John) of FL and Best Friend and Step Son Edward Niemiera of VA. Grandsons, Ryan Hayes and Nicholas Brown, His Dearest Brother Gary Desmarais of NY, and Beloved Sisters June Tompkins and Nina Lynt both of NY as well as many Nieces and Nephews. He follows his deceased Brothers Louis, Ronnie, Franklin and Sister Nannette. He was a Technical Sergeant in the United States Army. Graduated from Peekskill High School. He was an extremely talented Master Dental Technician for most of his life. He loved nature and music, especially The Beatles. Imagine and All You Need is Love were his favorites. He loved telling stories to all who would listen. Anyone who ever met him, always loved him for his knowledge, his faithfulness and his sense of humor. The memories will be unending forever. This poem is dedicated to my love of 60 years.
The Gift, What I give you as a gift On this your very special day.
Keep it always in your heart. With the love that comes your way. I gave it 'cause I love you And know time will only tell, That every time you wear it
It will be a part of me. Hold it close unto your heart, For that's where I'll always be. The Gold there is inside Is like a shining star. It quivers in the light, Just to show me where you are. And as I glance at you to see, My love for you unfolds with glee. Like the Gold My Love. It Matched only thee. Diane Niemiera
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020