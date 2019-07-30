|
Wilhelmina (Billie) Nash
March 18, 1915 - July 28, 2019
Wilhelmina (Billie) Nash, 104, of Port Orange, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1915 in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Kristoff. She was a secretary at Harcourt Brace Jovanovich Publishing Firm in New York City and, after moving to Florida in the 70's, she became the secretary to the President of WESH Channel 2. She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange where she served as a volunteer and a reader. She was also a member of the Epiphany Council of Catholic Women. She loved music and entertaining to make people feel special. Mrs. Nash was the widow of the late Everett Nash and is survived by her daughter, Gerrie Thomas (George), her grand children, Russell Thomas (Kerry), Amy Mumma (Marc), Danny Rouse, Todd Rouse (Kristine) and Kevin Rouse, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nash was predeceased by her son, Roger Nash, and his late wife, Marsha. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. Entombment will be at Daytona Memorial Park. Memorial Donations in memory of Billie can be made to Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange, FL 32127.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019