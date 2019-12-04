|
Willet Knight
June 11, 1936 - Nov. 28, 2019
Willet "Bubba" Knight, 83, of Holly Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born to Willie and Mamie Knight on June 11, 1936 in Sylvania, Georgia. He moved to the Daytona Beach area at age 12. He attended Campbell High School and Daytona State College, earning a degree in photography. Among his many professions, he worked as a sewing machine repairman and an employee of the Volusia County Beach Dept. Knight loved fishing, spending time with his family, worshipping and preaching about almighty Jehovah God and gardening. He had a warm, generous, loving, comical and a very humble personality, Knight was a wise man of very few words. However, when he spoke, people listened. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna; sons Michael (Anita), Stephen (Jeanette), Jonathan and Feron (Coretta); daughters Maureen, Sharon and Lisa (Tony); daughter-in-law Alfreda; 27 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother Paul (Annie); sisters Fredzella Wallace and Betty King; brothers-in-law Andrew and William Blount; sister-in-law Gracie Neeley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Willie and Mamie; stepmother Mary; sister Mary and son Timothy (March 2019). A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (801 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach, Florida, 32174). Floral arrangements may be sent to the Kingdom Hall.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019