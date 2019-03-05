Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Conyers
699 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services - Conyers
699 American Legion Rd.
Conyers, GA 30012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Pete" Austin


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Pete" Austin Obituary
William "Pete" Austin
10/05/1948 - 03/03/2019
William 'Pete' Austin, 70, died March 3, 2019, born Oct. 5, 1948 in Atlanta, GA. He married his love Mary Lynn Sutton in 1985, overlooking Daytona Beach. Pete was a medical technologist in FL & GA hospitals. A Sunday school teacher and Gideon, Pete lived his faith with a smile. He is survived by his brother & wife, Steve and Sherrie Austin, their daughters, Stephenie Dukes and Stacie Savage; stepson, Michael Allman and stepdaughter, Kelly Sharkey; grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Ashley and Kyle Hendrick, Daniel Sharkey, plus a great grandson, Xander Hendrick, and mother-in-law, Irene Sobczak Sutton. Services Wed., March 6, 6-9pm, Scot Ward Funeral, Conyers, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family to help cover funeral expenses are appreciated. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now