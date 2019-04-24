|
William B. Hall
08/22/1923 - 04/22/2019
William B. Hall, 95, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born August 22, 1923 in Williamson, W. Virginia to Joe & Trennie Hall. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII at Normandy. He was a Coal Miner/Foreman, worked on the railroad and found his calling as a minister. William is survived by his three children, four siblings, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26th from 6-8 pm with services scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27th at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
