William "Ted" Bennett
September 22, 1943 - June 7, 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of William "Ted" Bennett on June 7, 2020. Devoted husband, uncle and friend, Ted was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 22, 1943 to Fred and Kate Bennett. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mary, the love of his life for 56 years, dear friend Desi Powell, sister-in-laws Nancy Williams (Hamp) and Laurie Jones (Stan), nieces and nephews Kim Young (Jeff), Hamilton Williams (Kristen), Kelly Blankenship (Eric), Jeff Jones (Kelli), Mac Jones (Savannah), and many great nieces and nephews. Those who knew Ted knew his passion for pistol shooting, storytelling, collecting Indian artifacts, making wharf scenes and jewelry, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He particularly loved his bow hunting and his beloved Georgia hunting camp with fellow hunters Bill Cambron, Mike French and Ed Jackson. Sadly, Ted will miss this season. Ted was also a world class skeet shooter, earning many trophies and medals. As a 35 year educator, he impacted many young lives. As one former student said, "He instilled hard work and never quit attitude in me as a 15 year old kid nearly 45 years ago." According to his niece, "He was 'that uncle', the loud, hilarious, fun one. He lived to the beat of his own drum and didn't care what anyone else thought about it. He loved to embarrass us in public. He looked hardcore, but loved my aunt Mary tenderly. What most didn't know is that he was a creator. He could have been an interior designer and he also created the most beautiful art." His young great nephews, upon learning of his death, said "The one from Pilgreens who made the pig noises? Awe man!" Another friend wrote, "Ted was bigger than life. He made me laugh until I couldn't breathe on more than one occasion." Ted graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1962. He was a member of the 1961 State Championship Football Team. He received a Bachelor's Degree of Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Ted and Mary met in Daytona Beach in 1964. It was instant love. The first minute he laid eyes on her, he told Mary's sister, Nancy, that he was going to marry that girl! They married in 1969. Having no children, they were each other's best friends throughout their 56 years together. He had a beautiful smile, was a loyal friend and was a Damn Good Man! As another friend said, "That is the Ted smile. Always wondered what mischief he was up to." As a baptized Christian, Ted will join his close friends, Roger and Bobby, in God's presence yelling, "ROLL TIDE!" A Christian service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church, 38 S. Halifax Dr., Ormond Beach. Reception to follow will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, Mary requests a donation to either Halifax Health Foundation or St. James Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 21, 2020.