Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Shady Rest
Holly Hill, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Falcon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Falcon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Falcon Obituary
William C. Falcon
October 29, 2019
William C. Falcon passed peacefully on October 29, 2019 in Hospice in Ormond Beach. He was born in New Bedford, MA. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. New Jersey. He was the owner of Bill's Hair Designers in Daytona. William was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and his wife, Debbie. He is survived by a niece and nephew and a great niece and several great nephews. Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 am at Shady Rest in Holly Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -