|
|
William C. Falcon
October 29, 2019
William C. Falcon passed peacefully on October 29, 2019 in Hospice in Ormond Beach. He was born in New Bedford, MA. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. New Jersey. He was the owner of Bill's Hair Designers in Daytona. William was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and his wife, Debbie. He is survived by a niece and nephew and a great niece and several great nephews. Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 am at Shady Rest in Holly Hill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019