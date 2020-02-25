|
William C. "Billy" Hayes
Aug. 11, 1956 - Feb. 19, 2020
William C. "Billy" Hayes of Caro, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home with his daughter, son, and girlfriend by his side. Billy was born August 11, 1956 in Cochran, Georgia, the son of the late Shelly L. and Jean (Smith) Hayes, and grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He worked in the carpentry/building trade for approximately thirty years and then at Riverview for eight years. Billy was united in marriage with the former Nancy Lynn Brown in Florida and she preceded him in death. His hobbies included watching T.V., hunting, fishing and the out-of-doors. Billy is survived by two children, William Brown of Fenton, Virginia Lee Hayes of Fenton; one grandson, Abel; mother, Jean Mills of Ormond Beach, Florida; his significant other, Samantha Martin of Caro; siblings and their spouses, Shelly L. "Buzz" Hayes III and his wife, Donna, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Tim Wilson and his wife, Lorie, of Hershey, Nebraska, Sharon Music and her husband, John, of Ormond Beach, Florida, Andrea Kamakaris of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Billy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Family Discretionary Fund. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020