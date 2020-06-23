William Charles "Bill" Cannons

Sept. 2, 1920 - June 18, 2020

William Charles "Bill" Cannons, 99, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 in Port Orange, Florida. He was born September 2, 1920 in Daytona Beach, Florida to William Charles Cannons (of Berkshire) and Eva Lillian Lambert Cannons of London, England, and Daytona Beach Florida. After the death of his father he moved from Daytona to Nottingham, England in 1932 to live with his aunt Dorothy Hulme and complete his education. Bill is a WWII veteran and in 1939 he in enlisted in the British Army (Grenadier Guards), prior to the US joining the war efforts. During the war he served in London, France and Africa and was with the British Force evacuated from Dunkirk. At one time he was injured in France requiring a long stay in the hospital. When he returned to England he served with the Grenadier Guards (the Queens Guards). He married Constance (Connie) Barnard in 1942 in Workshop, Nottingham, England. He was medically discharged from the British Army in 1944 and worked for T Shipside LTD where he earned his Master Mechanic designation. He returned to Florida with Connie and his daughter Susan in 1947; they had 3 daughters and were happily married for 76 years. In Daytona Beach, William worked as a mechanic and later opened his own shop. He became interested in racing, and with his close friend Marshal Teague, began racing Hudson Hornets. In the 1950s, you could find Bill at the original Daytona track on the beach where he was often a flagger. In 1957, he helped gain community support for the initial construction of the Daytona International Speedway. Bill was a long-time member of SCCA. In the 60s-70s he successfully fielded 2 TR3s, TR4 and an Alfa Romeo, and raced throughout Florida. Bill served as a District Governor of the CFR-SCCA and spent many hours in Flagging and Communication and also in Timing and Scoring. It was said if you needed anything at Daytona Speedway, you called "BC" on the radio. He was the recipient of many SCCA awards including the CFR-SCCA Lifetime Achievement Award which was later renamed the Bill Cannons Lifetime Achievement Award. Bill was frequently seen at the Daytona Speedway up until the last years of his life. Bill was also an avid boater and, with his wife Connie, was involved in the Daytona Boat Club for many years and where he served as Commodore. Bill has 5 brothers and sisters: Stanley Butler (Port Orange), Audrey Davis (Atlanta, GA), Joan Mifsud (Wichita, KS), Eva Dorothy Stratton (deceased), and Alfred Butler (deceased). He is survived by his three daughters; Susan Knapp, Maureen Gilleland and Dotti Eville, 6 grandchildren; Laurel Knapp, Gregory Gilleland, Christopher Gilleland, Mathew Gilleland, Ashley Eville, Drew Eville and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Halifax Humane Society.



