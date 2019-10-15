|
William Curry Boeyen, Sr.
03/16/1932 - 10/13/2019
William Curry Boeyen, Sr., age 87, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lexington Place Senior Living Community, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Key West to Wilhelm C. Boeyen and Alicia Boeyen (Langston) and stepfather William Langston, William came to the area in 2013 from Kissimmee. A retired United States Marine supply officer, William was a 28 year Marine. He was very patriotic, once a Marine, always a Marine. William was a member of Glencoe Baptist Church and enjoyed his church and church family. He was very involved in the Orlando Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and golf. William loved animals, especially his cat, Baby. William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 N Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, with Pastor Danny Carter, officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims. Survivors include his son, William Boeyen Jr. (Mary Kay), of Valrico, FL; daughters, Lora Rhoden, of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Deborah (Debbie Frank) Boeyen, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren, William Boeyen, Katherine Boeyen, Branden (Kristi) Rhoden, Courtney-Lyn (Maurice) Henderson, Rachel (Jon) Garofalo, Jason (DeAnn) Rhoden, Jeremiah Rhoden and Rufus Rhoden ( Joellen); 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home | One More Child at: 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, Florida, 33815 or at www.fbchomes.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019