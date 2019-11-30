|
Mr. William (Bill) Cyril Connelly
February 2, 1941 - November 26, 2019
Bill was born on February 2, 1941 in Washington DC and died November 26, 2019. He was raised in Silver Springs, MD for 13 years and moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL when his father retired. After high school, he moved to Louisville, KY and graduated from Bellarmine University. He spent 30 years with Ford Motor Company as an engineering supervisor in their heavy truck division. Bill and his wife retired to Palm Coast, FL in 1996. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, playing golf and collecting confederate and obsolete currency.
Bill is survived by his wife and best friend, Shirley, of 56 years, his three children, Debbie, Bill Jr. and Alison, his sister, Pat, his brother, David, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was a man of honesty, integrity, intelligence and humor. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.
There will be no formal service. Bill's family appreciates your kindness and understanding during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please direct any contributions to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019