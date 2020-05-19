William D. Frediani Jr.
William D. Frediani, Jr.
May 13, 2020
William D. Frediani, Jr., 52 of Edgewater, FL, passed away suddenly on May 13, 2020. A flooring installer for many years; he is survived by his wife, Theresa; parents, William and Aleda; granddaughter, Terresa; sister, Faith; brother Brian and sister in law, Laura. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
