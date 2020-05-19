William D. Frediani, Jr.
May 13, 2020
William D. Frediani, Jr., 52 of Edgewater, FL, passed away suddenly on May 13, 2020. A flooring installer for many years; he is survived by his wife, Theresa; parents, William and Aleda; granddaughter, Terresa; sister, Faith; brother Brian and sister in law, Laura. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.
May 13, 2020
William D. Frediani, Jr., 52 of Edgewater, FL, passed away suddenly on May 13, 2020. A flooring installer for many years; he is survived by his wife, Theresa; parents, William and Aleda; granddaughter, Terresa; sister, Faith; brother Brian and sister in law, Laura. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.