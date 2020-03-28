|
|
William Daryl Weede
08/27/1970 - 03/17/2020
Daryl was born in Hialeah, FL and moved to Ormond Beach, FL in the 80's where he graduated from Seabreeze High School.
His smile would fill a room, and his love for the sea and fishing took him down to Key West, FL in the 90's where he was a charter boat captain. On March 17, he went Home with the Lord after fighting his battle with cancer for nearly 3 years.
Daryl will be greatly missed by his mother, Sherry Rice (FL), his father, William Weede (TN), his sister, Sherry Gayle Miller Jacobs (VA),his Brother, Michael Weede (MS) and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held in Ormond Beach & in Key West in the summer. Details to be announced at a later date on Facebook.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020