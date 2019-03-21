|
William David Mayhew
08/20/1963 - 03/14/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. William David Mayhew, 55, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 14, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Mayhew, United Evangelical and Missionary Outreach Church, Palm Coast, FL, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Mar 22) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1:30 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mr. Mayhew was born on August 20, 1963 in Daytona Bch and a graduate of Mainland High School. He formed a lifelong bond with Bruce Singleton, Jake Williams and Eddie Way. He worked at Piedmont Plastics. He enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins, Marlins, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. He was preceded home by his mother, Farris Mayhew-Jones; his grandparents: William "Jake" and Ola Mae Holman. He is survived by his father: David Mayhew, Sr., brothers: David Mayhew, Jr. (Phyllis), Dennis Mayhew (Celeste); sisters: Darlene Thompson, Davonne Mahew Ferguson (Greg), Danita Mayhew, Latasha Cord and Chandrika Horton; adopted brother: Frederick Kelly; a godbrother: Eddie Way; a godsister: Peggy Stewart Aikens; an adopted sister-in-law: Becky Evans; an uncle: Ronald Mayhew; aunt: Fanita Mayhew; a host of nieces and nephews; a host of cousins and close friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
