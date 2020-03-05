|
|
William Denison, DDS
04/04/1933 - 02/25/2020
William "Bill" Clinton Denison, DDS, left these earthly bounds on the evening of Tuesday, February 25th, at the age of 86. Born in Philippi, West Virginia, on April 4, 1933, he was the son of Earnest Ray Denison and Audrey Scott Denison, and the brother of Olive Denison Dunlop. He graduated from West Virginia University, received his dental degree at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, and served as a dentist in the United States Air Force at Turner AFB in Albany, GA, before settling in Daytona Beach, FL, to raise his family and practice private dentistry on the south peninsula. He was a patient and loving husband and father, always supportive of his family in all their many endeavors. He was loved by his patients for his gentle caring manner and his kind heart. He liked listening to country music, loved his pets, and liked watching sports. He helped raise a very close family that enjoyed much love, spirit, and adventure, and was always the happiest when he was outdoors, whether he was fishing with his buddies in the Florida Keys, backpacking on the Appalachian Trail, horseback trail riding in the San Juan Wilderness in Colorado, or just riding on the mower out cutting the fields. He was devoted University of Florida Gator fan, and proudly wore his Gator hat wherever he went. Bill was a quiet, thoughtful person, and showed no small amount of resilience and fortitude as life presented him its hardships. Arduous as it was, Bill overcame the setback of the terrible loss of his loving wife, Macel, in 1989, returning to dentistry for another decade, practicing well into his 70s and providing dental care for poor families in central Florida, as well as sage advice to his children and friends. In later years, he enjoyed his life with his longtime late, loving friend and companion, Joan Eddy, and her family, with many local activities and road adventures, always centered around their dogs and horses. He and Joan also had a special affinity for the community at Unity Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was preceded by his parents Ray and Audrey, his sister Olive, his wife Macel, and his companion Joan Eddy. He is survived by his children, Dr. William C. Denison, Jr. and his wife Dr. Christine Denison, Dr. John Jeffrey Denison and his wife Tina, Dr. Douglas Ray Denison and his wife Tracy, and Amy Denison DelaChica and her husband, Dr. Sebastian DelaChica. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Reed, Gavin, Brooke, Graham, Miya, Evan, Alex and Benjamin.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 7pm, at Unity Church (908 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona). A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to Unity Church or the Appalachian Mountain Club, at https://www.outdoors.org/get-involved/donate. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020